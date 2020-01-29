Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Game-time decision against Sabres
Lehkonen (illness) is traveling with the team but will be a game-time call versus Buffalo on Thursday, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.
Lehkonen picked up the flu bug along with Max Domi, which could be a concern for the Habs heading into Thursday's matchup, as they will also be without Jonathan Drouin (wrist). If the 24-year-old Lehkonen can't give it a go, Jordan Weal figures to jump back into the lineup, though Nick Poehling and Ryan Suzuki could see the biggest upticks in ice time.
More News
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Dealing with illness•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Pads lead in win•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Scores while man down•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Seven points in last eight games•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Enjoys two-point night•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Picks up 10th helper•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.