Lehkonen (illness) is traveling with the team but will be a game-time call versus Buffalo on Thursday, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Lehkonen picked up the flu bug along with Max Domi, which could be a concern for the Habs heading into Thursday's matchup, as they will also be without Jonathan Drouin (wrist). If the 24-year-old Lehkonen can't give it a go, Jordan Weal figures to jump back into the lineup, though Nick Poehling and Ryan Suzuki could see the biggest upticks in ice time.