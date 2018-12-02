Lehkonen scored twice on three shots and registered three hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

The word around Montreal to describe Lehkonen has been "snakebitten," which is appropriate for a forward who had just two goals on 54 shots (3.7 percent) over the first 25 games. Saturday's outburst was welcome relief to him and the Canadiens. He scored the game-winner early in the second period, when took a feed from Paul Byron and expertly used his trailers as decoys to beat New York goalie Alexandar Georgiev blocker side. Three minutes later, he gave Montreal a 4-0 lead when Neal Pionk's giveaway in front of the Rangers' goal landed on his stick, and he put the puck behind a surprised Georgiev.