Lehkonen had one shot on net and tied for a team-high seven hits in Montreal's 2-1 win over Toronto in Game 1 of their playoff series.

The Canadiens came out thumping, delivering 28 hits in the first period and held a 55-27 advantage over the Maple Leafs for the game. As Lehkonen's scoring touch dropped after a heady rookie season, he's become much more of a physical player. He primarily skated on the fourth line Thursday, as he had done during the regular season.