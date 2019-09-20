Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Getting top-six minutes
Lekonen had two assists, six shots and two hits in Thursday's preseason win over the Panthers.
Lehkonen led all forwards with 19:12 of ice time and has thrived through two preseason games. He skated with Max Domi and Brendan Gallagher on Thursdsay, and lined up with Domi and Jonathan Drouin earlier in the week. He's bounced around the lines and played mostly on the third line, but early preseason indications suggest a promotion in 2019-20. The 24-year-old Finn has been a hard worker since landing in North America but a disappointment in the two years following an 18-goal rookie campaign.
More News
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Scores in preseason opener•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Re-ups with Montreal•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Seeking arbitration•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Avoids unrestricted free agency•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: First multi-point game of 2019•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Finds scoring touch•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.