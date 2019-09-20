Lekonen had two assists, six shots and two hits in Thursday's preseason win over the Panthers.

Lehkonen led all forwards with 19:12 of ice time and has thrived through two preseason games. He skated with Max Domi and Brendan Gallagher on Thursdsay, and lined up with Domi and Jonathan Drouin earlier in the week. He's bounced around the lines and played mostly on the third line, but early preseason indications suggest a promotion in 2019-20. The 24-year-old Finn has been a hard worker since landing in North America but a disappointment in the two years following an 18-goal rookie campaign.