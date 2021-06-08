Lehkonen scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Jets in Game 4.
Lehkonen gave the Canadiens a 2-0 lead in the final minute of the first period. The Finn has amassed two goals and an assist in three games since he returned from an undisclosed injury. He's fit in well with Phillip Danault and Brendan Gallagher on the Canadiens' top line.
