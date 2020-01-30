Play

Lehkonen (illness) will play in Thursday's game against the Sabres, Jean-Francois Chaumont of Le Journal de Montreal reports.

Lehkonen was deemed a game-time call after missing practice earlier this week due to illness, but it appears the fourth-year winger will give it a go. He will aim to get on the board after opening the second half with a scoreless showing against the Capitals on Monday.

More News
Our Latest Stories