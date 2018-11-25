Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Has goal wiped out
Lehkonen had three shots, two blocked shots, three hits and an apparent goal wiped out on review in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Boston.
Lehkonen's inability to finish has been a source of frustration -- just two goals on 50 shots (4.8%) -- and one could see that frustration in the sequence of events that led to his negated goal. Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask made an initial save, appearing to cover up the puck, but Lehkonen kept batting away and eventually pushed Rask and the puck into the net. Upon review, the referee waived off the goal, ruling the play had stopped because the puck was frozen. Lehkonen's on pace to better the 21 points he had last season, but the Canadiens need him to score goals and that isn't happening right now.
