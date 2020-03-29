Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Has multiple long goal droughts
Lehkonen has 13 goals and 14 assists with a 9.3 shooting percentage over 70 games.
Lehkonen once again had trouble scoring consistently, but there was modest improvement relative to the previous two years. He had goal droughts of 16, 11 and eight games, but his shooting percentage was a three-year best. The Canadiens' hope that Lehkonen would eventually develop a scorer's touch hasn't materialized, so they are content with him being a third-line forward who plays the entire rink and is a staple on the penalty-kill unit. Lehkonen has one year remaining on a deal before becoming a restricted free agent.
