Lehkonen had an assist, three shots on net and three hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Lehkonen has points in three of the last four games, which comes after an eight-game drought without making the scoresheet. His offense comes and goes as the Canadiens have learned, but they are not relying on him for consistent offense, so he'll continue to get regular ice time regardless of offensive output. He's too valuable on the penalty kill and plays a 200-foot game.