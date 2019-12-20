Lehkonen had two assists, one shot on net, five hits and finished plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

Lehkonen's been in a scoring slump, having entered Thursday with just one point (an assist) in the nine previous games, but he was on the ice for both second-period goals that eroded Calgary's 2-0 lead. Despite the recent scoring slide, Lehkonen remains ahead last season's scoring pace that produced a career-high 31 points. He has six goals and nine assists with 72 shots over 35 games.