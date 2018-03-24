Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Hits double digits Friday
Lehkonen scored his 10th goal of the season and recorded two shots, three hits, and a blocked shot in Friday's 3-0 win over the Sabres.
Lehkonen has overcome a slow start, an injury and massive scoreless streaks, to finally take on the form he showed during his rookie season. Friday's goal was his fifth in the last eight games. Since joining a line with Alex Galchenyuk and Jacob De La Rose -- each of whom assisted on the Finn's game-winning goal -- Lehkonen is showing the offensive upside that should make him a fixture among Montreal's top-six in 2018-19.
