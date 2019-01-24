Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: In search of scoring touch
Lehkonen has six goals and 23 points in 51 games.
The Finnish (meant to be) sniper last scored a goal on Dec. 28. Snakebitten a year ago, Lehkonen has posted an even lower shooting percentage this season (6.4) than his sub-optimal number of 7.3 in 2017-18.
More News
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Notches game-winner•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Two helpers Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Reducing scoring gaps•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Scores again•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Gets monkey off back•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Has goal wiped out•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...