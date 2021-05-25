Lehkonen (undisclosed) left Game 3 against Toronto on Monday and will not return.

Lehkonen collided with Rasmus Sandin in open ice and left the game after just 3:12 of ice time. He appeared to be hit high near his head so his status for Tuesday's Game 4 is unclear at the moment. Lehkonen has yet to score this postseason but racked up 11 hits in the first two games.