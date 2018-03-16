Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Late-season renaissance
Lehkonen scored a goal on two shots and added one hit over 16:57 of ice time in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins.
The Canadiens may be biding time until the end of a disappointing season, but they are getting some late-season production from a few players that bodes well for 2018-19. Lehkonen is one of those players. Skating on a line with the offensively gifted Alex Galchenyuk, Lehkonen has pocketed four goals over the last four games. He's been über streaky this season, including one pointless drought of 17 games, but will continue to get top-six minutes and power-play time over the final 11 games.
