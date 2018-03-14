Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Lights lamp twice Tuesday
Lehkonen scored two goals, one on the power play, while adding four shots and a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Stars.
The 22-year-old has been streaky in his second NHL campaign, and Lehkonen now has three goals in the last three games after failing to find the back of the net in 13 straight games prior to that. He has only eight goals and 16 points overall in 54 contests this season, but the Habs will need the 2013 second-round pick to start showing more offensive upside than that if he's going to be a big part of their rebuild.
