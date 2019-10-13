Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Logs game-winner Saturday
Lehkonen scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Blues.
Lehkonen's wraparound effort in the third period turned out to be the game-winning goal as the Habs put three pucks past Jordan Binnington to break open a close game. It was Lehkonen's first goal of the season, and he now has one point in four of the five games played to start 2018-19.
