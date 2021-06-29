Lehkonen had two shots on goal and seven hits in Monday's 5-1 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Lehkonen, the hero in Montreal's series-clinching win over Vegas, was part of a physical first period in which both teams combined for 45 hits. Since the beginning of the Vegas series, Lehkonen has registered 31 hits over seven games. Normally a bottom-half grinder, Lehkonen skated on the top line with Phillip Danault and Brendan Gallagher.