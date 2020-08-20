Lehkonen posted an assist, two hits and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers in Game 5.
Lehkonen set up Phillip Danault for the empty-net tally late in the third period. It was Lehkonen's first point of the series. The Finnish winger is up to a goal, three assists and 21 hits through nine postseason outings.
