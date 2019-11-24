Play

Lehkonen scored twice and added an assist in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Rangers.

He was absolutely flying alongside Max Domi and Ryan Suzuki -- he even managed to finish plus-4 in a high-scoring game. Lehkonen provides secondary scoring for most fantasy owners. But that could change if his chemistry with Domi and Suzuki continues. Get ready to grab him off the wire if it does.

More News
Our Latest Stories