Lehkonen (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL Media Site.

This move is only a formality, as the Finn had already been ruled out indefinitely Wednesday. After a season in which he scored 18 goals as a rookie, Lehkonen has struggled in 2017-18 thus far, with only two goals in 18 games. Expect the recently recalled Nicolas Deslauriers to continue to feature on the team's fourth line in Lehkonen's absence.