Lehkonen skated on the second line and had two shots over 13:24 of ice time in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

Jonathan Drouin's ankle injury forced a lineup adjustment that resulted in Lehkonen moving from the fourth line to the second. Despite the top-six start, Lehkonen's ice time was the fewest among the top-nine forwards. His offense isn't good enough to maintain such a prominent line placement, but the Canadiens have limited options at the moment. The Finn has one point in the last 12 games and three over the last 20.

