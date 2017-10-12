Lehkonen was promoted to the top line for Wednesday's practice, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Head coach Claude Julien shook up his lines, something he hopes jump starts a dormant offense when the Habs host the Maple Leafs on Saturday, and Lehkonen was the big winner. He joins the top trio, which has been Montreal's most productive unit, by a lot, over the last two seasons. Julien tried out Lehkonen with Max Pacioretty and Jonathan Drouin, among other line changes, during the third period of Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Chicago and was pleased with the chances generated.