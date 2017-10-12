Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Moves to top line
Lehkonen was promoted to the top line for Wednesday's practice, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Head coach Claude Julien shook up his lines, something he hopes jump starts a dormant offense when the Habs host the Maple Leafs on Saturday, and Lehkonen was the big winner. He joins the top trio, which has been Montreal's most productive unit, by a lot, over the last two seasons. Julien tried out Lehkonen with Max Pacioretty and Jonathan Drouin, among other line changes, during the third period of Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Chicago and was pleased with the chances generated.
