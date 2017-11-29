Lehkonen (lower body) remains sidelined and does not have a timeline, per head coach Claude Julien, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Lehkonen has missed seven games and is buried in the rehab facility with team trainers. Julien said he typically gets a heads up when an injured player is close to skating, and he hasn't been given any such update from the training staff.

