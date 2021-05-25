Lehkonen (undisclosed) is not on the ice for pregame warmups and will not play Tuesday in Game 4 against Toronto, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Lehkoken was replaced in the lineup by veteran Eric Staal, who is returning from an undisclosed issue of his own. Lehkonen has been held scoreless in the first three games of the series, skating to a minus-3 with one shot on goal throughout.