Lehkonen (undisclosed) hasn't been ruled out for Tuesday's Game 4, as the team's still awaiting the results of tests on the injury he suffered in Game 3 on Monday, per coach Dominique Ducharme, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Lehkonen collided with Toronto's Rasmus Sandin on Monday, prompting the winger's early exit in Game 3. The tests Ducharme referenced could be concussion tests considering Lehkonen appeared to hit his head on the play, but more information should come out as his status is clarified prior to puck drop Tuesday.