Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Notches game-winner
Lehkonen scored the game-winning goal, had two shots and delivered one hit in Friday's 5-3 win over Florida.
Although he's gone four games without a point, Lehkonen continued his scoring resurgence during the month of December. He's has five goals and three assists while scoring on 17.9 percent of his shots over 13 games. He now has 20 points through 38 games, one point fewer than he had last year in 66 games.
More News
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Two helpers Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Reducing scoring gaps•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Scores again•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Gets monkey off back•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Has goal wiped out•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Scores rare game-winning goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...