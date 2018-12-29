Lehkonen scored the game-winning goal, had two shots and delivered one hit in Friday's 5-3 win over Florida.

Although he's gone four games without a point, Lehkonen continued his scoring resurgence during the month of December. He's has five goals and three assists while scoring on 17.9 percent of his shots over 13 games. He now has 20 points through 38 games, one point fewer than he had last year in 66 games.