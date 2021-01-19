Lehkonen scored a shorthanded goal in Monday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.

Lehkonen's offensive chances have been limited in a fourth-line role to begin the year. His goal Monday, his first point of the year, was a momentum killer for the Oilers, as it stretched the Canadiens' lead to 3-0. Lehkonen has contributed with six hits, three shots on goal and three blocked shots through three contests, but it's tough for fantasy managers to trust him while he's seeing such minimal usage.