Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: On top power play unit
Lehkonen, who was recently promoted to the first line, skated on the first-unit power play during Friday's practice, Stu Cowan of Hockey Inside Out reports.
Lehkonen will spend some time Saturday against the Maple Leafs skating with Max Pacrioretty and Jonathan Drouin, whether that be at even strength or the man advantage. So, his value is on the rise, although it won't mean much if the Canadiens continue their in ability to finish scoring chances. Lehkonen has yet to register a point in four games, but is fourth on the team with 13 shots.
