Lehkonen will start the season at right wing on the fourth line, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Lehkonen is a victim of the added depth Montreal has this year. The fifth-year forward was a staple on the third line last season, but he now finds himself with Paul Byron and Jake Evans on the final trio. The 25-year-old winger scored 13 goals and improved his shooting percentage to 9.3, Lehkonen's best since his rookie campaign in 2016-17 when the Finn scored 18 goals with an 11.4 shooting percentage.