Lehkonen scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.
Lehkonen struck on a pass from Jesperi Kotkaniemi with 29 seconds left in the first period. The goal snapped Lehkonen's 10-game point drought. The Finn has struggled with consistency this season. He has only eight points, 58 shots on net and 60 hits through 35 contests, mainly in a third-line role.
