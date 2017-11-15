Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Out indefinitely
Lehkonen (lower body) is out indefinitely, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Lehkonen was scratched prior to Tuesday's loss to the Blue Jackets. "It's coming to the point where it was unbearable and we needed to shut him down. If we want him to be better, we had to shut him down," said head coach Claude Julien. Lehkonen's absence, coupled with Torrey Mitchell's flu, forced Julien to use defenseman Victor Mete at left wing on the fourth line Tuesday. Given Julien's comments, we expect the Canadiens to announce a call up from Laval of the American Hockey League.
