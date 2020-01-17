Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Pads lead in win
Lehkonen scored on five shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over Philadelphia.
Lehkonen deposited his 11th goal a mere 11 seconds after Ilya Kovalchuk's power-play marker gave Montreal a 2-1 lead. He cruised toward the net, putting himself in position to redirect Phillip Danault's pass above the right shoulder of Flyers goalie Alex Lyon. After two disappointing seasons during which Lehkonen had a 6.8 shooting percentage, the 24-year-old Finn may have rediscovered the scoring touch he showed as a rookie. Lehkonen is scoring on 10.8 percent of his shots in 2019-20.
