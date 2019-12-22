Lehkonen recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Lehkonen set up Max Domi for the game-tying goal at 1:09 of the third period. The Finn has amassed four helpers in his last six games, but he's gone 11 straight contests without a goal. Lehkonen is at 16 points, 74 shots and 75 hits through 36 outings in 2019-20.