Lehkonen had an assist, two shots and blocked a shot over a forward-high 17:49 of ice time in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

Lehkonen snapped a three-game drought and now has four points (one goal, three assists) over the first six games. With Montreal rebuilding, Lehkonen is one of many young Canadiens that will be getting ample ice time this season. The 23-year-old Finn ranks third among the team's forwards at 17:36 of ice time per game.