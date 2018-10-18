Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Picks up fourth point
Lehkonen had an assist, two shots and blocked a shot over a forward-high 17:49 of ice time in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Blues.
Lehkonen snapped a three-game drought and now has four points (one goal, three assists) over the first six games. With Montreal rebuilding, Lehkonen is one of many young Canadiens that will be getting ample ice time this season. The 23-year-old Finn ranks third among the team's forwards at 17:36 of ice time per game.
More News
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Adds two helpers•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Scores in opener•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Scores twice Monday•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Deposits power-play goal Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Scores game-winner Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Hits double digits Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...