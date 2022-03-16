Lehkonen had one shot on net, one blocked shot and two penalty minutes in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Arizona.
Lehkonen was back in the lineup after missing a game due to an upper-body injury. Prior to the injury, Lehkonen had a run of eight points, including six goals, in six games.
