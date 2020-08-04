Lehkonen registered an assist, three shots on goal and four hits in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Penguins in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Lehkonen helped out on the lone tally by linemate Jesperi Kotkaniemi late in the third period. During the regular season, Lehkonen produced 27 points, 120 hits and 140 shots in 70 contests. In formats that reward physicality, Lehkonen can be a bargain-value DFS play.