Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Posts second multi-goal game
Lehkonen scored twice, including once on the power play, on four shots in a 4-1 victory over the Senators on Sunday.
The 22-year-old has been a huge disappointment this season, but apparently when he does score, he gets them in bunches. Lehkonen has four goals this season, and yet he has two multi-goal games. In the only other game he scored this season, he also had two goals. He also has four assists to go with the four goals in 37 games, which is far from his 18 goals and 28 points in 2016-17. And he's received far more ice time this season too.
More News
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Sets up goal in return Friday•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: On ice for warmups, returns to lineup•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Still on IR•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Nearing return•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Returns to practice•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Coach offers tentative return timetable•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...