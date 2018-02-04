Lehkonen scored twice, including once on the power play, on four shots in a 4-1 victory over the Senators on Sunday.

The 22-year-old has been a huge disappointment this season, but apparently when he does score, he gets them in bunches. Lehkonen has four goals this season, and yet he has two multi-goal games. In the only other game he scored this season, he also had two goals. He also has four assists to go with the four goals in 37 games, which is far from his 18 goals and 28 points in 2016-17. And he's received far more ice time this season too.