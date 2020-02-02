Lehkonen scored a goal on five shots and had two hits in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

Lehkonen redirected Jeff Petry's shot from the point through the wickets of Sergei Bobrovsky for his 12th goal of the season. He's scored five over the last 12 games, giving Montreal needed scoring depth. The 24-year-old Finn is reversing a two-year slide in shooting percentage. After scoring on 7.3 and 6.3 percent the last two seasons, Lehkonen is finding the back of the net on 10.8 percent of his shots in 2019-20, including a marksmen-like 17.2 percent since the beginning of January.