Lehkonen was promoted to the second line for Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Blackhawks, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports. He finished with three shots, two blocked shots and one hit over 14:30 of ice time.

Lehkonen was promoted off the fourth line despite having scored just once in the past 34 games. He took the spot of the struggling Jonathan Drouin on a line with Max Domi, one the team's best playmakers, and Andrew Shaw. Julien defended the move, reminding reporters that Lehkonen hit a post and had a scoring chance stymied by Corey Crawford. Lehkonen has a 5.3 shooting percentage, which suggests he's not a finisher.