Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Promoted to second line
Lehkonen was promoted to the second line for Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Blackhawks, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports. He finished with three shots, two blocked shots and one hit over 14:30 of ice time.
Lehkonen was promoted off the fourth line despite having scored just once in the past 34 games. He took the spot of the struggling Jonathan Drouin on a line with Max Domi, one the team's best playmakers, and Andrew Shaw. Julien defended the move, reminding reporters that Lehkonen hit a post and had a scoring chance stymied by Corey Crawford. Lehkonen has a 5.3 shooting percentage, which suggests he's not a finisher.
More News
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Snaps long point drought•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Slumping, demoted•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Sets new futility mark•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: In search of scoring touch•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Notches game-winner•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Two helpers Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...