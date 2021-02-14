Lehkonen skated on the third line Saturday and had four hits over 14:50 of ice time in a 2-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Tomas Tatar was a healthy scratch, opening up a spot on the third line for Lehkonen. He took the spot rather than Corey Perry, who was active in place of Tatar. Perry had filled in on the third line earlier this season when Joel Armia battled a concussion. Lehkonen is now pointless over the last six games and has hit the scoresheet once in the last 10.