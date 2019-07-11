Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Re-ups with Montreal
Lehkonen agreed to a two-year, $4.8 million contract with the Canadiens on Thursday.
With signing the deal, Lehkonen and Montreal avoid having to go through the salary arbitration that the wing filed for last week. Lehkonen is coming off a 2018-19 campaign where he appeared in all 82 games and set a career high in points with 31.
More News
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Seeking arbitration•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Avoids unrestricted free agency•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: First multi-point game of 2019•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Finds scoring touch•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Promoted to second line•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Snaps long point drought•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...