Lehkonen scored a shorthanded goal and added an assist in Monday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.
Lehkonen gave the Canadiens a 2-0 lead with his tally in the first period, and he assisted on the first of Jeff Petry's two goals later in the frame. The 25-year-old Lehkonen doubled his scoring output to four points through nine appearances. Both of his goals have come while shorthanded. The Finn has added a plus-1 rating, 15 shots on net and 16 hits this year.
