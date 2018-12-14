Lehkonen scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.

Lehkonen's third-period goal was his sixth of the season and fourth over the last seven games. The gaps in between goals is getting shorter for the Finn, who went 17 games between his first and second goals. He then had a six-game gap between goals two and three, but since the calendar flipped to December, Lehkonen has scored on 26.7 percent of his shots.