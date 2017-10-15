Lehkonen assisted on Montreal's first goal and had 15:57 of ice time in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Lehkonen picked up the secondary assist on an offensive strike he initiated from the defensive zone. It's ironic that Lehkonen, who was promoted to the first line leading up to Saturday's game, had less ice time against the Leafs than in his previous three games. Given that Montreal scored a season-high three goals and the top line was responsible for two of the scores, we expect Lehkonen to remain with Max Pacioretty and Jonathan Drouin when the Habs embark on a three-game road trip to the US West Coast, beginning Tuesday in San Jose.