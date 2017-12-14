Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Return remains uncertain
Lehkonen (lower body) said there's no timeline for when he might start practicing with teammates or return to the lineup, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Lehkonen, who has missed 13 games due to the injury, only started skating again about a week ago. The 22-year-old winger will sit out games Thursday (New Jersey) and Saturday (Ottawa) and said he wasn't sure he'll make the road trip to Western Canada next week.
More News
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Takes twirl on ice•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Expected to resume skating soon•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: No timeline for return•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Moves to IR•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Out indefinitely•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...