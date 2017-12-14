Lehkonen (lower body) said there's no timeline for when he might start practicing with teammates or return to the lineup, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Lehkonen, who has missed 13 games due to the injury, only started skating again about a week ago. The 22-year-old winger will sit out games Thursday (New Jersey) and Saturday (Ottawa) and said he wasn't sure he'll make the road trip to Western Canada next week.