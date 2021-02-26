Lehkonen was back in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Jets. He had one shot on net and one blocked shot while finishing at minus-3 in a 6-3 loss.
Lehkonen had been a healthy scratch the last two games, but he was returned to the fourth line with interim head coach Dominique Ducharme in charge. Lehkonen has not registered a point in eight straight games.
