Lehkonen (undisclosed) won't travel for Thursday's Game 5 clash in Toronto, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Prior to getting hurt, Lehkonen was stuck in a four-game pointless streak and has managed a meager three shots over that stretch, though he did dish out 11 hits while averaging 12:37 of ice time. With the winger on the shelf, youngster Cole Caufield figures to maintain his place in the top-six and logging significant minutes with the power play.