Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Scores again
Lehkonen scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's win over the Senators.
Lehkonen, who's been mired in a scoring slump all season, scored twice in Saturday's win over the Rangers and kept it rolling Tuesday. His second-period marker gave him three goals on his last six shots. That's one more goal than he scored on 54 shots over the first 25 games.
