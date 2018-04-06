Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Scores game-winner Thursday
Lehkonen scored his 12th goal of the season on two shots and had a two-minute minor penalty in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.
Lehkonen potted the game-winning goal when he was gifted the puck after a Niklas Kronwall giveaway and expertly finished a 3-on-1 rush with Logan Shaw, who assisted, and Alex Galchenyuk. The Finn is putting on a mad rush to finish out the season. After netting just five goals over the first 51 games, Lehkonen has deposited seven pucks over the last 14 games.
More News
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Hits double digits Friday•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Late-season renaissance•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Lights lamp twice Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Snaps 13-game goal drought•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Continues point streak•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Scores shortie in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...