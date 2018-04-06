Lehkonen scored his 12th goal of the season on two shots and had a two-minute minor penalty in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.

Lehkonen potted the game-winning goal when he was gifted the puck after a Niklas Kronwall giveaway and expertly finished a 3-on-1 rush with Logan Shaw, who assisted, and Alex Galchenyuk. The Finn is putting on a mad rush to finish out the season. After netting just five goals over the first 51 games, Lehkonen has deposited seven pucks over the last 14 games.

